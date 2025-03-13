News

Why 400,000 cases of peanut butter got stuck in a political tug-of-war

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration finished a six-week purge of humanitarian programs funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development. Mana Nutrition, a Georgia-based maker of enriched peanut butter, went through months of uncertainty due to repeated starts and stops related to $12 million in supply contracts. The future of the company and its products remains unclear because of the DOGE cuts.

2:13