Hours after massacre, Sean Hannity links commentary on Boulder shooting to BLM protests

Bongino took a step further by stating that “social workers” would not have been able to defuse the shooting. Pointing out that the “defund police” movement’s suggestion of removing officers from such situations would be detrimental.

“I have such respect for what these guys do. Just remember this one thing, every time I heard gunshots as a police officer, everybody’s running away... It’s the cops going this way, towards the gunshots, the only ones by the way, and no one should ever forget that.”

Despite the pundits’ commentary, several analysis of last summer’s riots spoke to the police response as a “widespread failure in police nationwide,” according to a recent report by the New York Times. Their analysis found that some of the police forces responding to the untamed protests were “stunningly unprepared” for the aftermath that occurred after the demonstrations erupted following the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

10 People Killed in Boulder, Colorado, Grocery Store Shooting.Ten people were killed in a mass shooting after a gunman opened fire at King Soopers supermarket on Monday.Among the victims is police officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first officers at the scene.A suspect is currently in custody, according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement in response to the shooting.My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief .., Gov. Jared Polis, via statement.... as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. , Gov. Jared Polis, via statement

Hannity’s coverage Monday did not speak to the national uptick in mass shootings over the last two decades. Others who dissected the news of the grocery store massacre explored the personal impact to families, debates over gun control and Colorado’s history of several mass shootings, including those in Aurora and one of the first massive school shootings in Columbine.

Victims of Monday afternoon’s deadly shooting are Rikki Olds, a 25-year-old employee of the store, Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County,” said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. “These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice.”