Colorado shooting victims identified; suspect also named

“Today we saw the face of evil,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said late Monday. “I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans.”

The shooting at a crowded King Soopers store in the southern part of Boulder killed 10, including a city police officer identified as 51-year-old Eric Talley, who was the first to respond to the scene, according to authorities.

The 11-year veteran of the force leaves behind seven children.

“He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut too short,” said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

The names of the other dead were released Tuesday morning. Police Chief Maris Herold read the names at a news conference. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, authorities said.

Among them was Rikki Olds, a 25-year-old employee of the store.

Others named were Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Police have charged 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, Colorado, with 10 counts of first-degree murder, according to numerous reports.

The lone suspect, who was reportedly armed with an AR-15, was in custody Tuesday morning, although his motive has not yet been revealed.

Video footage from the scene showed a shirtless man in shorts and no shoes being brought out of the store and led away in handcuffs, with blood streaming down his leg. By Tuesday morning, he was reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital.

Monday’s midafternoon attack was the seventh mass killing this year in the U.S., following the March 16 shooting that left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

The Boulder massacre follows a lull in mass killings during the pandemic in 2020, which had the smallest number of such attacks in more than a decade, according to the database, which tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County,” said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. “These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice.”

Like in previous tragedies, widespread calls for gun control were ringing out around the country on the morning after another unspeakable loss of life.

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat whose district includes Boulder, said Tuesday on “CBS This Morning” that “enough is enough” when it comes to political impasses that keep gun control laws from passing Congress.

“The time for inaction is over. It does not have to be this way. There are commonsense gun legislation reform proposals that have been debated in Congress for far too long,” Neguse said. “The gun lobby and so many others have stopped the ability to make meaningful reforms in the past, but that’s no excuse. I think the American people are tired of excuses. So it’s time for us to roll up our sleeves in the Congress and muster the political will power to actually get something done.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting. The commander in chief was almost certain to feel pressure to ramp up a push for gun control in the wake of the Boulder shooting.

On Tuesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said “The Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country.”

In a brief statement, Vice President Kamala Harris called the shooting “absolutely baffling” and “absolutely tragic.”

In Washington, the Senate Judiciary Committee is today holding a hearing on gun violence. The House has already passed legislation on expanding background checks on March 11.

This is a developing story. Please stay with AJC.com for the latest updates. Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.