Hobby Lobby plans to raise minimum wage to $17 for employees this fall

The craft and hobby supplies franchise joins other national brands, including Walmart and Target, in their moves in recent years to raise minimum wage for hourly employees. In July, Target bumped its starting wage to $15 an hour. In January, Walmart said it would test higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its stores. However, the pay of $17 as the minimum gives Hobby Lobby a competitive edge compared with other store brands seeking to improve pay for their most essential workers.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour; 45 states, save for these five, have adopted a state minimum wage greater than that. Federal legislation, called the Raise the Wage Act, has pushed to increase the national minimum wage to $15 an hour and has been in the works during the last year. That pay raise across the board would increase wages for more than 30 million workers, lifting 1 million out of poverty.