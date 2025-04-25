error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Returning a once bustling Black business community to its former glory

With a background in developing community-driven real estate projects, Chantell Glenn knows the art of revitalizing areas without replacing its people. As a senior associate at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Glenn is primarily responsible for overseeing the Pittsburgh Yards project in Southwest Atlanta. The industrial neighborhood was founded by African Americans after the Civil War and has endured decades of disinvestment. Glenn’s mission is to return the community back to its original glory of supporting entrepreneurship, as well as, arts and culture. In partnership with Wellstar. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Pittsburgh Yards / YouTube | The Annie E. Casey Foundation / YouTube | @pinkpothosatl / IG | @jayidacheteaspot / IG | Atlanta BeltLine

AJC |1 hour ago
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

People, not profit, inspire Chantell Glenn to redevelop south Atlanta

How organizers revived Orange Crush, the HBCU spring break bash known for chaos

Credits: AJC | Getty | Savannah Morning News | orangecrushofficial / Instagram | thad.deuss; thatmfnkira / TikTok | WSAV3 / YouTube | Kenneth Flowe

Could the Ocmulgee Mounds set a new precedent for preservation?

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. Credit: AJC | Boston Public Library | TIME | NP Service | apalacheresearch.com | NP Traveler | National Geographic

There's something bigger happening with 'A Minecraft Movie' chaos

Credits: Know Your Meme | AJC | NLM | NBC | New York Times | Vanity Fair | thespringscinema / IG | Mustin07 + Warner Bros / YT | Various / X | Various / TikTok

One of Atlanta's hidden gems lets bartenders harvest for their own craft

A Sip of Paradise Garden allows patrons to harvest herbs for cocktail crafting and recharge in nature. Credits: AJC | @asipofparadisegarden / Instagram