Herschel Walker expected to testify against reparations in hearing Wednesday

University Georgia football great Herschel Walker spoke on behalf of his "friend" President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention 2020

News | 1 hour ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The NFL Hall of Famer has in the past said that payments should not replace empower of Black people

A bill that seeks to lay groundwork to pay the descendants of slaves through reparations will be discussed during House Judiciary committee meeting Wednesday. Georgian and NFL Hall of Famer Herschel Walker will speak during the hearing, advising that the committee nix the idea of reparations for Black people.

Walker, an ardent Republican, will be one of a handful of dignitaries speaking during the hearing with the subpanel considering H.R. 40, a piece of legislation pushing to create a reparations committee. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who wrote the bill, has attempted to get the bill through Congress without success in the past. The commission’s mission would be identifying the role of federal and state governments in supporting the institution of slavery, forms of discrimination in public and private sectors against freed slaves and their descendants, and lingering adverse effects of slavery on living African Americans and society.

“I think if people begin to associate this legislation with what happened to the descendants of enslaved Africans as a human rights violation, the sordid past that violated the human rights of all of us who are descendants of enslaved Africans, I think that we can find common ground to pass this legislation,” Jackson Lee told Black Press of America.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on June 17, 2020. (Greg Nash/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)
Walker will join Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta and California Secretary of State Shirley Weber in discussing the bill, which has 162 co-sponsors, on Wednesday. The 58-year-old has not released a statement about what he plans to say during the hearing, but he has been interviewed about reparations in the past. In October, Walker told Fox News that he felt the increasing discussions about paying Black people for their centuries of disenfranchisement that was seeded by slavery was all a plot to pander “for a vote.”

“I’m upset about it because all they’re doing is pandering for a vote,” Walker told host Martha MacCallum. “Why are you paying African Americans off instead of empowering African-Americans?”

Walker suggested at the time that African Americans be offered jobs and tools for growth to acquire the prosperity that has been granted to their white counterparts often through generational wealth.

Calls for reparations increased in the summer of 2020 after anti-racism protests erupted across the U.S. country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Floyd, a Black man who died as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, became a seminal figure in demanding social and racial justice and equality. The issue became so prominent that then-presidential candidate Joe Biden voiced his support for the creation of a commission.

The concept of reparations dates back to the end of slavery when millions of freed slaves were promised 40 acres and a mule for enduring the harsh, inhumane conditions of slavery. Previous legislators have attempted to in some fashion uphold that promise, and Lee and others hope establishing the bill will be the first viable step toward national reparations.

In July, dozens of organization, including the ACLU, Amnesty International, Asians Americans Advancing Justice and the NAACP, sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers demanding Congress move swiftly on the issue of reparations.

“HR 40 is simply a first and reasonable step. ...The bill has been introduced for 30 years - yet for 30 years, it has languished. If the protests have demonstrated anything, it is that action cannot wait.”

