HERO operator recovering after hit-and-run on I-75 in Clayton

Canady’s ordeal began after being sent to help a tractor-trailer that was stalled in the right lane of the I-285 ramp shortly before 9 p.m. on June 9. The left lane of the ramp remained open, letting traffic through. When Canady pulled up, he said he parked directly behind the stalled truck.

Chris Canady was left with bruises, road rash and muscle soreness, but no bones were broken, he said. Credit: Chris Canady Credit: Chris Canady

He and the driver of the stalled big rig were standing on the passenger side, he said, until the driver walked to the driver’s side to look at the engine and Canady followed. That exposed the two to passing traffic on the left lane of the ramp, but Canady emphasized that most drivers were giving them plenty of room.

That was until a tractor-trailer rubbed the back end of the stalled vehicle and continued to close in on the two men.

“We just couldn’t get out of it fast enough to receive no injury, but we got out of there fast enough not to receive ... life-threatening injuries,” Canady said.

Canady said he was clipped on his right shoulder, spinning him around. He was then hit again on the back of his left shoulder before falling to the ground in front of the stalled truck.

The crash left him with bruises, road rash and muscle soreness, but an X-ray revealed he had no broken bones, Canady said.

He said the driver of the stalled tractor-trailer was just rubbed by the truck on his left leg and sustained only minor injuries.

“I was moving with the tractor-trailer as opposed to trying to resist it,” Canady said. “If I had tried to resist it or tensed up, it probably would have been worse, so I just rolled with it.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.