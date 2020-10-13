Here are some of the top Amazon Prime deals going today

Amazon has kicked off the holiday shopping season Tuesday with its much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day.
The e-commerce giant is holding its annual Prime Day Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, after postponing the shopping event from its typical July dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first time in Prime Day’s five years that it will be held in the fall, but the deep discounts on hundreds of items are slated to be just as enticing as ever.
With the Prime Day falling so close to the holidays, it forges more competition with traditional retailers, like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, that target online shoppers with unbeatable discounts around this time of year.
Amazon has a number of deals on electronics, home goods and more. Here are some of the top deals to look out for Tuesday and Wednesday:
*All the prices below include deep discounts over retail, but are listed without any taxes included and available at listed price only for Amazon Prime members.
2020 Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition
Price: $119.99
This Toshiba HD Smart TV features the Fire TV experience built-in and a voice remote with Alexa. Users can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and view over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes.
Apple AirPods 2nd-generation
Price: $114.99
The popular Apple AirPods deliver long-lasting all-day audio, and the AirPods Pro bring active noise cancellation to an in-ear headphone, with a custom fit.
Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Professional Oral Irrigator
Price: $39.99
Those looking for a improvement to their oral health were also thought of on Prime Day. The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is offers an easy way to floss, removing up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50 percent more effective than floss for improving gum health, according to the products specs.
AmazonBasics High-Back Bonded Leather Executive Office Computer Desk Chair
Price: $111.99
With so many people working from home, Amazon has considered those comforts needed in an at-home office for Prime Day. Amazon’s high-back executive chair upholstered in bonded black leather and PVC offers padded seating, 350 degree swivel and smooth rolling casters.
Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
Price: $49.99
The fall season often beckons cooking up soups and other family recipes, so the Prime Day deal on the versatile Instapot comes right on time. The 3-quart Ultra Instapot, which is one of many on sale for Prime Day, is on of the latest additions to the Instapot lineup. It offers quick and easy programming, automatic altitude adjustment and a steam release auto reset.
Google Pixelbook Go, Lightweight Chromebook
Price: $1,199
Prime Day would not be complete without a computer deal or two. The Pixelbook Go is a touchscreen laptop with a Chrome OS, 12-battery life and 2 hours of battery use after charging less than 20 minutes. It’s just about 2 pounds, runs quietly and displays a exceptional picture and sound.
For more Amazon Prime Day Deals, visit amazon.com/primeday by end of day Wednesday.
The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.