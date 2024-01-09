Flu season in Georgia: Here’s how to keep your kids from getting sick

“By ‘healthy’ I mean a diet with lots of fruits and vegetables (five servings a day are recommended, and they should take up half of every meal plate), whole grains, and lean protein,” she told Harvard Health Publishing. “A healthy diet also has dairy or another source of calcium, and healthy fats, like vegetable oils.”

Avoid processed foods and talk to your doctor about whether vitamins or supplements are right for your child.

Quality sleep

Children need a lot of sleep to function well. Infants require 12 to 16 hours of sleep a day, while teens need anywhere from eight to 10 hours of sleep. In order to keep our immune systems in working order, we all need high-quality sleep.

“You can encourage healthy sleep by limiting screens — for teens, devices really should be shut off an hour or two before bedtime and preferably not be in the bedroom at night — and keeping to a regular schedule,” Dr. McCarthy said.

Active lifestyle

Exercise is key to strengthening our bodies against viruses. Children should be active for at least one hour every day to achieve this.

“‘Active’ doesn’t have to mean playing a sport or going to the gym; it could be playing at the playground or going for a walk,” she said. “More is not necessarily better; if you have a child who is a serious athlete, exercising several hours a day, make sure that the exercise isn’t eating into sleep or causing burnout, both of which could cause problems with the immune system.”