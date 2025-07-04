Nation & World News
Aaron Judge draws 23rd intentional walk, matches Mickey Mantle's 1957 Yankees record

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge drew his 23rd intentional walk of the season in the eighth inning Thursday night against Toronto, matching Mickey Mantle’s 1957 team record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge looks on from the dugout during fifth-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge looks on from the dugout during fifth-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)
By IAN HARRISON – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge drew his 23rd intentional walk of the season in the eighth inning Thursday night against Toronto, matching Mickey Mantle’s 1957 team record.

Baseball began tracking intentional walks in 1955.

Judge matched Albert Pujols (2010) as the only player to receive 23 free passes before the All-Star break.

Toronto led 6-5 when former Yankee Chad Green intentionally walked Judge with two outs and the bases empty. It was Judge’s fifth intentional walk of the series, the most ever by a Yankee in a single series.

Judge has 91 career intentional walks.

