Study: 2 metro Atlanta hospitals listed among most charitable in U.S.

“We’re starting to see policymakers and communities hold hospitals accountable for their social responsibility,” said Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, said during a webinar Tuesday about the report. “For example, state and local officials in Atlanta and the Georgia NAACP recently filed a federal complaint against Wellstar Health System for closing two hospitals known for serving the Black community while planning to open a new hospital in a whiter and wealthier area.”

Seven of Wellstar’s nine locations were listed in the report as having a “fair share surplus” meaning they spent less on charity than they received in tax breaks in 2020.

The report measures community investment from nonprofit hospitals nationwide by subtracting a hospital’s spending on charity care and community investment from the estimated value of its tax exemptions. Out of the hospitals included in the report, 77%, or roughly 1,360, spent less on caring for the poor than they received in tax breaks.

Hospitals where 5.9% of overall spending was used for charity care and community investment were deemed to have met their fair share. The Lown Institute is a nonpartisan think tank located in Needham, Massachusetts that focuses on equity in the U.S. health care system.

In exchange for being exempt from most federal, state and local taxes, nonprofit hospitals are expected to care for low-income patients at little to no cost, and tend to the community’s health needs.

“Americans desperately need hospitals to use their billions in tax breaks as intended: to promote health while relieving the problems of medical debt and access to care,” said Saini in a press release. “These are charitable organizations and they should do a better job at prioritizing social responsibility over profitability.”

Overall, 32 out of the 66 Georgia hospitals included in the report showed a deficit in community spending. Among the lowest on the list were several Emory hospitals, Northside Atlanta Hospital and Piedmont Atlanta, with fair share deficits ranging from $18.6 million to $43 million in 2020.

In Atlanta, Grady Memorial Hospital and Atlanta Medical Center’s downtown location have historically served as the cities hospitals for charity care. AMC, formerly known as Georgia Baptist Hospital, held with the commonality of nonprofit hospitals being connected to a particular religious denomination.

Grady was not included in this year’s report because their 2020 IRS From 990 filing is not available, something the Lown Institute attributed to IRS delays and understaffing.

“As the top provider of charity care in the state and one of the top 10 providers nationwide, Wellstar is committed to bringing expert, compassionate health services to those who need them,” Wellstar officials said in a statement given to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In 2022, Wellstar said its uncompensated and charity care exceeded $1.2 billion.

In the year ending June 30, 2022, Wellstar reported an operating loss of $114 million for its two AMC locations, which were closed in October 2022. However, according to tax filings, Wellstar netted more than $160 million in income in 2019 and 2020, which some critics have said could and should have been used to cover losses at both AMC locations.

“There’s a lot of money, it’s just not perhaps distributed in a way that optimizes everybody’s health,” said Saini when asked by the AJC about Wellstar being included on the list of 25 hospitals with the largest fair share surpluses, but having also closed AMC and AMC South.

In Georgia the total fair share deficit of nonprofit hospitals is $282 million, which the Lown Institute estimates is enough to erase the medical debt for 126,000 people in state.

“Nonprofit hospitals are going to need help changing their behavior,” Saini said. “These hospitals are supposed to be accountable to Americans through federal, state, and local authorities — but oversight has been negligible.”

25 Hospitals with the Largest Fair Share Surpluses

These 25 hospitals spent the most on caring for the poor in comparison to their estimated tax breaks. There are ties, as some hospitals spent the same amounts.

1. New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City): $117 million

2. Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha, Neb.): $116 million

3. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): $92 million

4. Mount Sinai Hospital (Chicago): $54 million

5. Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi (Corpus, Christi, Texas): $47 million

6. UPMC Western Maryland (Cumberland, Md.): $44 million

7. Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center (Alamogordo, N.M.): $42 million

8. Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa, Okla.): $41 million

8. Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta, Ga.): $41 million

10. Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center (Show Low, Ariz.): $40 million

10. United Regional Health Care System (Wichita Falls, Texas): $40 million

12. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles): $39 million

13. UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland, Colo.): $38 million

14. Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center (Salisbury, Md.): $35 million

15. Baptist Memorial Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.): $31 million

16. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Bryan, Texas): $30 million

17. Meritus Medical Center (Hagerstown, Md.): $29 million

18. University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton (Easton, Md.): $25 million

18. Regional West Medical Center (Scottsbluff, Neb.): $25 million

18. Wellstar Cobb Hospital (Austell, Ga.): $25 million

18. Kuakini Medical Center (Honolulu): $25 million

22. Boston Medical Center (Boston): $24 million

22. Rochester (Rochester, N.Y.) General Hospital: $24 million

24. St. John’s Episcopal Hospital at South Shore (Far Rockaway, N.Y.): $23 million

24. Houston Methodist Sugar Land (Sugarland, Texas) Hospital: $23 million

Source: The Lown Institute

Hospitals with the Largest Fair Share Surpluses in Georgia

These hospitals in Georgia spent the most on caring for the poor in comparison to their estimated tax breaks.

1. Wellstar Kennestone Hospital: $41 million

2. Wellstar Cobb Hospital: $25 million

3. Archbold Memorial Hospital: $16 million

4. Upson Regional Medical Center: $13 million

5. NGMC Gainesville: $13 million

Source: The Lown Institute

Hospitals with the Largest Fair Share Deficits in Georgia

These hospitals in Georgia spent the least on caring for the poor in comparison to their estimated tax breaks.

1. Emory University Hospital: -$43 million

2. Emory University Hospital Midtown: -$42 million

3. Piedmont Atlanta: -$33 million

4. Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital: -$28 million

5. Emory Decatur Hospital: -$19 million

Source: The Lown Institute