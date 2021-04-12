Wellstar Health System named among best companies to work for

Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Wellstar Health System, one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to a press release.
This is Wellstar’s fourth time on this list of the best companies to work for in the nation. Wellstar is the only Georgia-based healthcare company included in the 2021 ranking; only two other companies headquartered in Georgia were included in this year’s list.
“In a year of immeasurable challenges, our Wellstar team members and caregivers have remained focused on our mission to enhance the health and well-being of everyone we serve,” said Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO, Wellstar Health System. “Earning the 100 Best Companies to Work For award is a testament to their bravery and unwavering commitment to providing people-centric care for millions of Georgians.”
The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than half a million current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 79% of Wellstar’s employees said Wellstar is a great place to work. By comparison, the average percentage of employees in the U.S. who say their company is a great place to work is only 59%.
The company also recently rolled out a new, extensive employee rewards program, called “MyCare Rewards,” representing an $18 million investment in the health and well-being of the more than 24,000 team members across the system throughout the state of Georgia. The program offers the choice of either two days of paid time off or a $500 MyCare Rewards grant. With a focus on the mental and physical well-being of all team members, Wellstar is also providing free access to Headspace, a mobile mindfulness and medication app to help with stress, anxiety, sleep, focus, fitness and more and free access to Wellstar fitness centers for a year.