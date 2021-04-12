Wellstar Health System named among best companies to work for

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than half a million current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 79% of Wellstar’s employees said Wellstar is a great place to work. By comparison, the average percentage of employees in the U.S. who say their company is a great place to work is only 59%.

The company also recently rolled out a new, extensive employee rewards program, called “MyCare Rewards,” representing an $18 million investment in the health and well-being of the more than 24,000 team members across the system throughout the state of Georgia. The program offers the choice of either two days of paid time off or a $500 MyCare Rewards grant. With a focus on the mental and physical well-being of all team members, Wellstar is also providing free access to Headspace, a mobile mindfulness and medication app to help with stress, anxiety, sleep, focus, fitness and more and free access to Wellstar fitness centers for a year.