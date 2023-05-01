Emory Healthcare names new CEO

Emory University has announced Dr. Joon Sup Lee as the new CEO of Emory Healthcare, the business that runs Emory’s 11 hospitals and 250 clinics, labs and other locations and is home to 24,000-plus employees.
Lee is president of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Physician Services, where he is responsible for 5,000 employed physicians and all clinically active faculty. That work includes physician services, quality of care, patient experience, patient access and financial oversight of physician services. Lee has also played a role in UPMC’s expansion and holds the title of UPMC executive vice president.
Under Lee’s predecessor, Dr. Jonathan Lewin, the CEO job was broader. Lee’s job returns to an earlier structure, working on the hospitals and health services, while another Emory official oversees health care research as well as some of the functions the CEO does.
That other official, Emory’s executive vice president for health affairs, was named in October as Dr. Ravi Thadhani. Thadhani was chief academic officer at Harvard University’s flagship teaching hospital, Mass General Brigham, and also a researcher on kidney problems and preeclampsia.
While installing Dr. Thadhani, Emory officials said whenever the new CEO was named that person would report to both Thadhani and the board.
Thadhani praised Lee in a statement Monday.
“Dr. Lee is an outstanding leader who is ambitious, talented and prepared to serve our world-class health care enterprise on day one,” Thadhani said. “He has tremendous experience as an executive, and he has a deep understanding of the patient perspective as well as the power of research to save and improve lives, which he developed during his time as a practicing cardiologist. He is poised to make great contributions and elevate Emory Healthcare.”
