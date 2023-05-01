Emory Healthcare names new CEO

Lee is president of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Physician Services, where he is responsible for 5,000 employed physicians and all clinically active faculty. That work includes physician services, quality of care, patient experience, patient access and financial oversight of physician services. Lee has also played a role in UPMC’s expansion and holds the title of UPMC executive vice president.

Under Lee’s predecessor, Dr. Jonathan Lewin, the CEO job was broader. Lee’s job returns to an earlier structure, working on the hospitals and health services, while another Emory official oversees health care research as well as some of the functions the CEO does.