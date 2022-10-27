Harvard hospital leader to head health care at Emory University

Emory University has named Dr. Ravi Thadhani, chief academic officer at Harvard University’s flagship teaching hospital Mass General Brigham and a researcher on kidney problems and preeclampsia, to oversee Emory’s health care research and hospitals.
He will replace Dr. Jon Lewin as executive vice president for health affairs. But where Lewin also served as Emory Healthcare CEO, Thadhani is expected to appoint a different CEO.
He will start his positions on January 1, Emory said.
Thadhani said in a press release he was excited. “Emory’s commitment to serving the Georgia community is impressive and is the driver for its international reputation as a leader in health care delivery and health sciences research, discovery and innovation,” Thadhani said.
Lewin said that while he had served both as overseeing research and the CEO directly managing the hospitals, both jobs were so big now that it made sense for the new leader to have a separate person under him as CEO. “I’m delighted” at the choice of Thadhani, Lewin said.
Emory Healthcare has more than 24,000 employees, 11 hospital campuses and 425 locations.
At Mass General Brigham, Thadhani is a member of the executive leadership team and oversees graduate medical education, professional development and a $2.3 billion research enterprise. Previously, he served as vice dean of research and graduate research education at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles (2017-2019), associate director of research at Mass General Brigham (2012-2017) and chief of nephrology at Massachusetts General Hospital (2013-2017).
