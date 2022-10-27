BreakingNews
Man convicted of all counts in country club murder
ajc logo
X

Harvard hospital leader to head health care at Emory University

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Emory University has named Dr. Ravi Thadhani, chief academic officer at Harvard University’s flagship teaching hospital Mass General Brigham and a researcher on kidney problems and preeclampsia, to oversee Emory’s health care research and hospitals.

He will replace Dr. Jon Lewin as executive vice president for health affairs. But where Lewin also served as Emory Healthcare CEO, Thadhani is expected to appoint a different CEO.

He will start his positions on January 1, Emory said.

Thadhani said in a press release he was excited. “Emory’s commitment to serving the Georgia community is impressive and is the driver for its international reputation as a leader in health care delivery and health sciences research, discovery and innovation,” Thadhani said.

Lewin said that while he had served both as overseeing research and the CEO directly managing the hospitals, both jobs were so big now that it made sense for the new leader to have a separate person under him as CEO. “I’m delighted” at the choice of Thadhani, Lewin said.

Emory Healthcare has more than 24,000 employees, 11 hospital campuses and 425 locations.

At Mass General Brigham, Thadhani is a member of the executive leadership team and oversees graduate medical education, professional development and a $2.3 billion research enterprise. Previously, he served as vice dean of research and graduate research education at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles (2017-2019), associate director of research at Mass General Brigham (2012-2017) and chief of nephrology at Massachusetts General Hospital (2013-2017).

This story is developing. Check back here for more details.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s politics team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man convicted of all counts in country club murder36m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after getting stuck between truck, ticket machine in Midtown deck
2h ago

Class 5A blog: Fresh approach has Decatur on verge of region title
6h ago

Class 2A blog: Week 11 games to watch
4h ago

Class 2A blog: Week 11 games to watch
4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

As Walker faces new abortion claim, a familiar pattern emerges among his allies
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: cus

Yet another drop in unemployment; Atlanta job growth still strong
2h ago
Atlanta taps private developers for mixed-use plan at Bowen Homes site
5h ago
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
5h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
7h ago
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
9h ago
Halloween, anime and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
39m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top