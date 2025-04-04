Education
Education

Morehouse School of Medicine opens center named after longtime Georgia lawmaker

Former Democratic state Rep. Calvin Smyre of Georgia was recognized by Gov. Brian Kemp, first lady Marty Kemp, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Calvin Smyre Education Conference Center at the Morehouse School of Medicine on Thursday.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Former Democratic state Rep. Calvin Smyre of Georgia was recognized by Gov. Brian Kemp, first lady Marty Kemp, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Calvin Smyre Education Conference Center at the Morehouse School of Medicine on Thursday.
By
35 minutes ago

Fifty years after its founding, Morehouse School of Medicine on Thursday celebrated the opening of a $45 million building, named after the man who played a pivotal role in the Atlanta school’s creation.

Calvin Smyre, former dean of the Georgia House of Representatives and current trustee emeritus for the school, sat by Gov. Brian Kemp as a line of speakers, including Kemp, sung his praises at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Calvin Smyre Education Conference Center. Smyre helped secure critical funding to get the school running.

“For every student who walks through these halls, may they be reminded that they are walking in the footsteps of a giant,” said the medical school’s president, Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice.

ExploreMorehouse School of Medicine president celebrates 10 years of change

The 52,300-square-foot building contains an auditorium, conference and event rooms, group study areas and office space. And it is a significant investment for the private historically Black medical school which aims to improve health equity and bring primary care physicians to Georgia communities that need them most.

Thursday morning was as much a celebration of Smyre as it was of the new facility. Elected to the House of Representatives in 1974 as its youngest member, he served in the General Assembly until his retirement in 2022, earning a lauded reputation both within and beyond the statehouse.

“You can go anywhere, and I promise you they know the dean,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (left) congratulates former Georgia state Rep. Calvin Smyre after his speech to him during the Calvin Smyre Education Conference Center dedication at the Morehouse School of Medicine on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp (right) were among those who attended the dedication. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp referred to Smyre an “institution in Georgia politics,” calling his near half-century tenure, “a testament to his deep commitment to making life better for our fellow Georgians.” He noted that Smyre served in the House alongside the late Bob Argo, father of first lady Marty Kemp, who was also in attendance.

Smyre’s fingerprints are all over the institution, said Art Collins, chair of the medical school’s board of trustees. If not for Smyre, “there may not be a Morehouse School of Medicine as we know it today,” said Collins.

Explore‘The guy in the glass’: Longtime Rep. Calvin Smyre wraps 48 years in office

Following stories of his accomplishments and long history in the House, Smyre stepped to the microphone. “After listening to all this, now I know who I am,” he joked.

He recalled that securing a crucial $1 million for the school back in 1977 was a “very, very difficult” task, noting that it was the first time the state of Georgia put public money into a private institution. As a proud Fort Valley State University alumni, Smyre expressed his passion for HBCU’s, calling for increased investment for all Black colleges.

Former Georgia state Rep. Calvin Smyre speaks during the dedication of the Calvin Smyre Education Conference Center at the Morehouse School of Medicine on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Concluding his speech, Smyre said the ceremony was not merely to celebrate the opening of a building, but to celebrate the opening of a gateway to improve health care outcomes statewide.

“Morehouse School of Medicine is a bold, audacious mission to impact communities, locally, nationally and internationally,” Smyre said. “Stay on the journey with us. It is worth the mission.”

About the Author

Jason Armesto is the higher education reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

Keep Reading

State Rep. Holt Persinger, R-Winder, is congratulated following the passage of his school safety bill HB 268 at the House of Representatives in the Capitol in Atlanta, Monday, March 31, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Georgia lawmakers agree on school safety bill after Apalachee High School shooting

OPINION

Georgia children’s futures at risk with closure of Department of Education

As many as 215,000 Georgia students stand to lose if the department is shut down

Readers write

The Latest

A teenager who started a multimillion-dollar app said his college application was rejected by several Ivy League universities, but he was accepted into Emory University and Georgia Tech. AJC FILE PHOTOS.

Credit: AJC

Teenage CEO goes viral after sharing college rejection news

48m ago

Spring break is Georgia’s favorite time to travel: 3 things to know before you go

Student arrested at Midtown High after gun found in backpack

Featured

An aerial image shows the Atlanta skyline on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?

A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.

Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections

Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.