State revokes license for Georgia day care where 3 toddlers were drugged

Two other employees were also charged, including the day care’s director, who is accused of failing to report the matter.

Fellow teacher Shelby Webb was arrested last month on charges of simple battery and first-degree cruelty to children, and Cathy Stevick, the center’s director, faces three counts of failure to report child abuse, authorities said.

The state agency that oversees Georgia’s childcare facilities said it first learned of the incident March 10, a week after Hughley allegedly administered Benadryl to children in her care, records show. An investigation by DECAL found three separate 2-year-olds were given the medication to make them sleepy before their naps.

The first known incident occurred March 3 when one child was given allergy medication. Two days later, the over-the-counter medication was given to others, officials found.

“The parents of the children reported observing their respective children being sluggish and ‘not normal’ when they picked them up from school on multiple days,” the state agency said last month in the day care’s closure order.

Despite learning of the incident and reviewing the day care’s surveillance footage, management took no disciplinary action against Hughley until law enforcement got involved, authorities said. DECAL also found she had gotten in trouble with her employer for previous incidents, including “inappropriate discipline.”

In a notice informing the day care that its license has been revoked, DECAL said it determined rule violations occurred which “demonstrated the intentional and reckless disregard for the physical and mental health and safety of children.”

The day care facility has 10 days to appeal the revocation.