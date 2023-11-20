Atlanta again extends redevelopment ban of former medical center site

With the ban, the city’s planning department must refuse any applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, special administrative permits, subdivisions, or other land changes for 15 parcels of land that were part of the AMC campus. City leaders have said that the moratorium gives leaders and the community more time to address AMC’s sudden closure. It ceased operations at the hospital on Oct. 31, 2022.

Before coming to the full council, the ordinance that extended the ban was approved in the council’s Nov. 13 Zoning Committee. The vote was 3-1 with Councilmember Amir Farokhi, who represents District 2, which lies within parts of the hospital site, voting against. Councilmember Matt Westmoreland, whose Post 2 at-large includes Districts 5-8, was abstained from committee vote. District 5 lies within the former site.

Farokhi voted against the ban at Monday’s full council meeting. Westmoreland was one of three council members who was not present for the vote.

The area where AMC was located has been home to a hospital for a century, initially called Georgia Baptist Hospital before it was acquired by a private company in 1997 and renamed, and then in 2016 sold to Wellstar Health System.

Fulton County’s website lists the total assessed tax value for the former AMC properties at about $118.86 million, however as a not-for-profit health system, Wellstar pays no property taxes on the land.

The former hospital site occupies about 25 acres and includes several zoning designations, including community business district, commercial service district, commercial residential district, the Beltline overlay district and Beltline affordable workforce housing districts.

Wellstar Health System declined to provide any new comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution regarding Monday’s vote, but provided a previous statement.

“We are committed to a thoughtful process to determine the best use for the future of these sites,” Wellstar said.

“We continue to talk with members of the community and evaluate potential solutions. We do not currently have plans for the sites and we are hopeful for a solution that benefits the community.”

