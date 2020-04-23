Why you might want to take a vitamin D supplement right now

Dr. Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at Public Health England, told CNN that people may not be getting enough vitamin D during lockdown.

"To protect their bone and muscle health, they should consider taking a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D," she said in an emailed statement to CNN.

If you are unable to go outside these days, don’t fret. Vitamin D can be found in a few foods naturally, and in others through fortification:

salmon

sardines

egg yolk

shrimp

milk (fortified)

cereal (fortified)

yogurt (fortified)

orange juice (fortified)

You'll probably still need to take a supplement, however, healthline.com reports.

The symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency in adults, according to healthline.com, include:

tiredness, aches and pains, and a general sense of not feeling well

severe bone or muscle pain or weakness that may cause difficulty climbing stairs or getting up from the floor or a low chair, or cause you to walk with a waddling gait

stress fractures, especially in your legs, pelvis and hips

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.