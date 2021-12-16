Hawks and State Farm open 7th Good Neighbor Club

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm have opened their seventh Good Neighbor Club in metro Atlanta.The newest club is at the Coan Park Recreation Center on Woodbine Avenue.What makes this club special is that it features a multisensory inclusion space to provide a quiet area for students of different sensory needs. ."It is extremely meaningful to see this unique Good Neighbor Club at Coan Park,” Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins said.“At State Farm, being a ‘Good Neighbor’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s at the core of who we are and what we do," State Farm senior vice president Dan Krause said