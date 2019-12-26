A recent hard-boiled egg recall has been expanded to products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s.
The products have been linked to an outbreak of listeria, according to CNN. The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control recommends that those who are at risk for listeria get rid of all hard-boiled egg products that have been produced by Allmark Foods.
The listeria outbreak has been linked to seven cases, including one death and four hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The outbreak is contained to five states, but the recalled products were shipped nationwide.
The expanded recall includes Egglands Best, Pete & Gerry’s and Vital Farms. No cases have been reported in Georgia.