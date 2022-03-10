MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Clarkston refugee school system

Mufleh says the $10 million gift will help expand Fugees’ educational model to 50 school districts across the U.S. over the next five years.

“We’re really excited that something that started in Atlanta in 2004 as a pickup soccer game is now going to be the lead example for refugee and immigrant education,” Mufleh said.

In a statement, Mufleh added: “Academic achievement is important for us, but it’s also about belonging and integration and our students making sense of this new country.”

News of the Scott donation comes amid the outbreak of a new global refugee crisis, with Russian forces’ ongoing strikes in Ukraine driving an exodus of over 2 million people from the war-torn country.

Mufleh says she hopes the outpouring of support for Ukrainian refugees serves as a model for how all refugees should be treated, regardless of country of origin.

“I hope that what we take from our reaction to Ukraine and how we’ve been mobilizing [to help] is that we need do that for every single refugee or anyone that’s been forced out of their homes … We are capable of so much.”

Lautaro Grinspan is a Report for America corps member covering metro Atlanta’s immigrant communities.