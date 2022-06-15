ajc logo
X

Gwinnett’s Building Brains Anywhere program wins national award

Left to right: Gwinnett Community Services Department Director Tina Fleming, B2 Anywhere Project Coordinator Tania Ballou, Deputy Division Director Jason West and Deputy Department Director Lindsey Jorstad. Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
Left to right: Gwinnett Community Services Department Director Tina Fleming, B2 Anywhere Project Coordinator Tania Ballou, Deputy Division Director Jason West and Deputy Department Director Lindsey Jorstad. Contributed

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County recently won the 2022 Social Justice Award from the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials for the Building Brains Anywhere program.

The award honors a “system that has served as a change agent and made a tangible impact in the community or workplace by prioritizing a culture of equity and inclusion,” according to the organization.

NACPRO is a nonprofit that promotes conservation issues, parks and recreation at the county and regional levels.

Building Brains Anywhere began last year. It helps improve school readiness and academics for youth who critically need support, according to the county.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

The Building Brains Anywhere team has been traveling around the county teaching literacy, science, technology, engineering, arts and math to children, Gwinnett Community Services Director Tina Fleming said in a news release. The program also provides hands-on activities, she said.

“We’re grateful to be recognized by our fellow park and recreational professionals for this unique program,” Fleming said.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member17h ago
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post
10h ago
Alpharetta judge announces retirement while being investigated
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
19h ago
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
19h ago
Election 2022 Takeaways: Big Trump win, Nev. Senate race set
1h ago
The Latest
Photos: One family’s plight
59m ago
Dangerous Dwellings Part 2: Making money from misery
1h ago
Southern Baptists vote to form website of sexual abuse offenders
11h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top