Gwinnett’s Building Brains Anywhere program wins national award

Gwinnett County recently won the 2022 Social Justice Award from the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials for the Building Brains Anywhere program.
The award honors a “system that has served as a change agent and made a tangible impact in the community or workplace by prioritizing a culture of equity and inclusion,” according to the organization.
NACPRO is a nonprofit that promotes conservation issues, parks and recreation at the county and regional levels.
Building Brains Anywhere began last year. It helps improve school readiness and academics for youth who critically need support, according to the county.
The Building Brains Anywhere team has been traveling around the county teaching literacy, science, technology, engineering, arts and math to children, Gwinnett Community Services Director Tina Fleming said in a news release. The program also provides hands-on activities, she said.
“We’re grateful to be recognized by our fellow park and recreational professionals for this unique program,” Fleming said.
