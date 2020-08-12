Gwinnett woman filmed abusing her dog, charged with animal cruelty

A Gwinnett County woman was arrested Tuesday after video of her abusing her dog on her apartment balcony was shared with police by the apartment building’s staff.
Ashten Nicole Goeckel, 30, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after she told responding officers she lost her temper with her dog, Duluth police spokesman Officer Ted Sadowski said. A witness who works for Goeckel’s apartment complex was able to record video of her actions and called authorities.
WARNING: The following video shows animal abuse and could be disturbing to some readers.
Credit: Duluth Police Department
The video shows Goeckel scolding the 18-month-old female dog, which is at first blocked from view by a kennel crate. Goeckel can be seen hitting the dog with her shoe, then glancing around from her position on the balcony. At the end of the video, she picks the dog up by the neck and swings her repeatedly into the wall before leaving her on the ground, glancing around again, and going back inside.
The dog did not suffer severe injuries and is now in the care of Gwinnett County Animal Control. Goeckel was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Tuesday afternoon and released on a $1,300 bond several hours later.
