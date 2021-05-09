6 injured after boat explodes on Lake Lanier

The 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were flown to Grady Memorial Hospital following the incident, which happened near Margaritaville at Lanier Islands about 2:30 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. A 39-year-old woman was taken to Grady by Hall County fire services.

The explosion happened as the boat was refueling at the gas docks at the Port of Indecision, DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The boat was fully ablaze when first responders arrived at the scene.