Gwinnett school district opens dual language kindergarten registration

The schools may accept dual language students from outside their boundaries if space is available, but transportation will not be provided to transfers, according to a news release.

Families should also register for kindergarten on the school district’s website and make a registration appointment at their assigned elementary school, the district said.

Families who cannot attend dual language information sessions at participating schools can watch a virtual information session or contact the district’s Office of Foreign Language at 678-301-7308.

Gwinnett began offering dual language eight years ago. The first class of students who began dual language in kindergarten reached middle school this year.