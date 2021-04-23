Gwinnett school district opens dual language kindergarten registration

Registration is underway for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ dual language immersion program for students who are starting kindergarten in August.
Elementary school dual language students, which includes kindergartners, spend half the school day learning in English and the rest of the day learning core content in a second language.
Spanish dual language is available at Annistown, Baldwin, Bethesda, Camp Creek, Ivy Creek, Level Creek and Meadowcreek Elementary Schools.
Trip Elementary School offers French dual language and Parsons Elementary offers Korean dual language.
Interested families should complete the dual language registration page on the school’s website. Registration closes at 3 p.m. May 13, according to the district.
The schools may accept dual language students from outside their boundaries if space is available, but transportation will not be provided to transfers, according to a news release.
Families should also register for kindergarten on the school district’s website and make a registration appointment at their assigned elementary school, the district said.
Families who cannot attend dual language information sessions at participating schools can watch a virtual information session or contact the district’s Office of Foreign Language at 678-301-7308.
Gwinnett began offering dual language eight years ago. The first class of students who began dual language in kindergarten reached middle school this year.