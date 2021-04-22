ajc logo
Gwinnett school district paying signing bonuses to bilingual teachers

Emily Costine, a kindergarten teacher at Level Creek Elementary School, helps her student, Leland Griffin, get in his seat during the first day of school at Level Creek Elementary School on August 6, 2020. Costine teaches one of the dual language immersion classes. Gwinnett County Public Schools is offering signing bonuses to bilingual teachers. Jenna Eason / Jenna.Eason@coxinc.com
Credit: Jenna Eason

By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett County Public Schools is holding a virtual interview day Saturday for bilingual teachers who want to work in the district.

Areas of need for bilingual teachers include elementary grades, special education and computer science, health occupations and Spanish language classes.

The district is offering a $4,000 signing bonus to teachers who are proficient in English as well as Spanish, French, Korean, Chinese or Vietnamese.

Bilingual teachers must commit to working for the district for at least three years to receive the signing supplement, according to a news release.

Interviews are being scheduled by invitation only. They are open to certified teachers and college seniors who will be certified by July.

Applicants must be able to speak, read and write the second language at an intermediate to high level, according to the school district.

