Gwinnett school district, health department offering multiple vaccines

“We had a number of schools that lost seasons, or parts of seasons, due to quarantine or COVID issues,” he said.

Through partnerships, the school district will provide COVID-19 vaccination opportunities during new teacher orientation and staff planning days leading up to the first day of school, Taylor said.

The district vaccinated almost 1,000 students and families against COVID-19 in recent weeks through a partnership with Walmart and the Atlanta Gladiators.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the school district reported 5,401 known cases of the coronavirus among students and staff.

Gwinnett is anticipating updated guidance in coming weeks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for schools in the fall. Taylor said he expects the guidance to reflect the increasing dominance of the highly contagious delta variant first seen in India.

“We can’t really overstate how much we depend on the CDC for guidance, and how we really try to anchor our decisions around our health departments and in collaboration with our health departments,” he said.

Taylor said schools will continue stocking personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes.

“We’re going to engage our community partners to assist in making COVID testing more available and accessible for our staff and for our students,” he said. “We’ll make the adjustments accordingly, as we’ve always done.”

With about 98% of the district’s 180,000 students returning to classrooms in a staggered fashion beginning Aug. 4, some of last school year’s mitigation efforts, such as one-way hallways and limited cafeteria use, might change or become impossible, Taylor said.

As of Thursday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Gwinnett County was 1.1%, the lowest since tracking began.

“We’re very encouraged that, should this trend continue, that we’ll be well placed for a smoother transition into the fall,” Taylor said.