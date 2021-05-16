Gwinnett police investigate double homicide

Shortly after 3:20 pm, officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call. Police spokesperson Hideshi Valle said the bodies of a man and woman were in a vehicle parked in the driveway at the scene, and each had apparent gunshot wounds. Names of the victims were not released.

Police said that although there is no suspect description, witnesses are encouraged to Gwinnett investigators at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.