Gwinnett man accused of murder, assault at DeKalb apartment

A Gwinnett County man is accused of killing a man and assaulting a woman in a Clarkston apartment, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Jameel Jamaal Stevens, 20, of Lawrenceville, allegedly shot and killed Tracie Raymond Hall on Oct. 28 following a fight at a complex on Brockett Road, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams. Stevens also used a gun to assault Hall’s sister, whose name was not released, according to investigators.
Hall, 26, was a father of two and engaged to be married, according to his online obituary. He is also survived by his parents and 12 siblings.
Stevens was arrested Friday in Stone Mountain and charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was taken to the DeKalb jail, where he was being held without bond.