Gwinnett man accused of murder, assault at DeKalb apartment

Jameel Jamaal Stevens, 20, of Lawrenceville, allegedly shot and killed Tracie Raymond Hall on Oct. 28 following a fight at a complex on Brockett Road, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams. Stevens also used a gun to assault Hall’s sister, whose name was not released, according to investigators.

Hall, 26, was a father of two and engaged to be married, according to his online obituary. He is also survived by his parents and 12 siblings.