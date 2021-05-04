Gwinnett man accused of killing 2-year-old while her mother worked

Kennedy is the latest metro Atlanta caregiver to be charged with murder in the death of a child he was supposed to be looking after.

Earlier this month, Dehaven Johnson, 28, was arrested after authorities accused him of breaking the femur of a 9-month-old boy while watching him at his Sandy Springs apartment. The boy later died.

Jelani Williams’ mother dropped him off with a former roommate on March 31, investigators said. Police said the boy’s femur was broken in half and that he had bruising on his forehead and back. Jelani died after being taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

In December, a babysitter allegedly beat a 2-year-old to death in Sandy Springs. And in February, an in-home day care owner in Dunwoody was charged with murder after a 4-month-old in her care died, according to police.

Kyles’ death is still being investigated, and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.