Gwinnett jail contractor facing lawsuit after inmate death

Strayhon started designing clothing before his death, according to his mother, who described him as entrepreneurial, happy and encouraging.

He was among 34 people who died after being held in Gwinnett’s jail between 2009 and October of 2022, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation. Two men held there in 2021 and 2022 died after the jail sent them to the hospital. One of them was granted bond while hospitalized. The other was granted bond the day he hanged himself in the jail and was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

In response to questions last year about those deaths, the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office said it “prioritizes the safety and security of inmates and employees. The agency utilizes structured policies, procedures, and protocols to safeguard all inmates while they are in our custody.”