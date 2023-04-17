BreakingNews
5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital
X

Gwinnett jail contractor facing lawsuit after inmate death

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
Family accuses contractor of medical malpractice following Dacula man’s death from a bleeding intestinal ulcer

The family of a 26-year-old Dacula man who died from a bleeding intestinal ulcer in the Gwinnett County Jail two years ago is suing the lockup’s health care contractor for medical malpractice.

Filed in Gwinnett State Court Friday, the 12-page lawsuit accuses Birmingham, Alabama-based NaphCare and some physicians and nurses of failing to provide adequate and timely care to Deion Strayhon. His cause of death in April 2021 was hemorrhage of an ulcer in his small intestine, according to a Gwinnett County Medical Examiner report.

Strayhon, who died about five weeks before his daughter was born, was being held without bond on charges including aggravated assault and gun and drug counts, jail records show.

“I want justice for my son and for my granddaughter,” said his mother, Sherry Strayhon. “And I am hoping by this going forth that it will prevent it from happening in the future.”

NaphCare and the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

Strayhon started designing clothing before his death, according to his mother, who described him as entrepreneurial, happy and encouraging.

He was among 34 people who died after being held in Gwinnett’s jail between 2009 and October of 2022, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation. Two men held there in 2021 and 2022 died after the jail sent them to the hospital. One of them was granted bond while hospitalized. The other was granted bond the day he hanged himself in the jail and was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

In response to questions last year about those deaths, the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office said it “prioritizes the safety and security of inmates and employees. The agency utilizes structured policies, procedures, and protocols to safeguard all inmates while they are in our custody.”

About the Author

Follow Jeremy Redmon on facebookFollow Jeremy Redmon on twitter

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005. He often writes about politics, the military, immigration and refugees.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING: 5 arrested after abused Georgia teen left at Glynn County hospital1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Suspended appeals judge says reprimand should be his toughest punishment
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s defunct campaign spent $1 million this year
8h ago

Credit: RODNEY

Educator Ron Clark holds massive ‘Survivor’ shindig at his academy
8h ago

Credit: RODNEY

Educator Ron Clark holds massive ‘Survivor’ shindig at his academy
8h ago

MARTA to host meetings on its Atlanta expansion plans
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Family photo

How a homeless man wound up dead and covered in bugs in Fulton County jail
18m ago
Fulton County ups library security
2h ago
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to launch massive Starship rocket for its first test flight
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Deadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America
3h ago
High school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting
5h ago
Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top