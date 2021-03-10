Gwinnett hospital partnership will vaccinate 1,000 school employees

The additional shots available through Northside Hospital Gwinnett should guarantee appointments within the next two weeks for all teachers who asked to get vaccinated through the school district, Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said in the release.

“The hospital has a long history of working with the school district to support the health and welfare of our students and staff,” Wilbanks said.

Teachers and school employees across Georgia became eligible for vaccination Monday under the state’s rollout plan.

Many Gwinnett employees are scheduling appointments on their own through private providers, said Sloan Roach, school district spokeswoman. Employees who had appointments with the county health department but seized opportunities elsewhere should notify the school district so their slots can go to others, Roach said.