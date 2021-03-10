Gwinnett hospital partnership will vaccinate 1,000 school employees

Gwinnett County Public Schools and Northside Hospital Gwinnett will partner to vaccinate 1,000 teachers and other school employees Friday.
That’s in addition to the thousands being vaccinated through the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department.
“We are committed to ensuring that educators in Gwinnett have easy and complete access to the vaccinations they need,” Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of the Northside Gwinnett hospitals, said in a news release.
The employees eligible for vaccination at Northside were notified Tuesday of the opportunity. The group includes all of the special education teachers who asked for the vaccine in a school district survey but have not yet received it, according to the release.
More than 13,000 employees, or 52% of the total, said in the survey they were interested in getting vaccinated through the school district. Of those, 7,500 were teachers, counselors, media specialists or local school technology coordinators.
The additional shots available through Northside Hospital Gwinnett should guarantee appointments within the next two weeks for all teachers who asked to get vaccinated through the school district, Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said in the release.
“The hospital has a long history of working with the school district to support the health and welfare of our students and staff,” Wilbanks said.
Teachers and school employees across Georgia became eligible for vaccination Monday under the state’s rollout plan.
Many Gwinnett employees are scheduling appointments on their own through private providers, said Sloan Roach, school district spokeswoman. Employees who had appointments with the county health department but seized opportunities elsewhere should notify the school district so their slots can go to others, Roach said.