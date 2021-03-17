Gwinnett high schools to hold in-person graduations

The ceremonies run from May 24-31, according to a schedule Gwinnett released this week.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Many of the high schools are staging their graduations at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth. Every student will receive at least two tickets, according to the school district. Tickets will be distributed based on the statewide executive order concerning events at venues. Social distancing is planned and masks are required at the indoor arena.