Gwinnett high schools to hold in-person graduations

Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies at the end of May for the district’s 24 high schools.
The ceremonies run from May 24-31, according to a schedule Gwinnett released this week.
Many of the high schools are staging their graduations at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth. Every student will receive at least two tickets, according to the school district. Tickets will be distributed based on the statewide executive order concerning events at venues. Social distancing is planned and masks are required at the indoor arena.
Some of the graduations will take place at school stadiums. Tickets for those will be distributed based on the school district’s guidance for outdoor competitions, which restrict capacity to 30%. “The wearing of masks or cloth face coverings is encouraged,” according to a district news release.
The graduations will also be live streamed due to the limited seating.
All of Gwinnett’s high schools held virtual graduations last year in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, several metro Atlanta school districts, including Cobb, Fulton and Henry Counties and Atlanta Public Schools, are celebrating in person.