Gwinnett firefighter burned in house blaze expected to fully recover

“He is expected to fully recover and return in his previous capacity,” Gaeth said.

Another firefighter, whose name was not released, was also injured in the blaze at the home on Highgate Drive and is also taking time off to recover, according to Gaeth.

Crews responded to the home after a 911 caller said her husband was locked inside a bedroom and had set something on fire, Gaeth said at the time. The fire was set in an upstairs closet while the man’s wife, children and mother-in-law were in the home, he added. The wife was able to get out safely with the children and mother-in-law.

Kulin Jayendra Dave, 37, of Lawrenceville, was taken into custody at the scene by Gwinnett fire investigators. He was released from the Gwinnett County Jail after about 10 hours. He has a pending case on felony arson charges.

At the scene, smoke was coming from upstairs. Suber and the other firefighter entered and went to the upstairs bedroom, where Dave was thought to be, Gaeth said. They encountered dark smoke and conditions began to quickly deteriorate.

Suber and the other firefighter called a “mayday” and signaled to those on scene that they were in trouble, Gaeth said. They were led out of the home to be evaluated by medical crews and were taken to a hospital.

The department then began putting out the fire and learned that Dave, who they thought was trapped inside, was actually outside prior to the firefighters’ arrival, Gaeth said. He eventually admitted to setting the fire, Gaeth confirmed. Authorities did not provide a motive.