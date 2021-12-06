ajc logo
X

Gwinnett firefighter burned in house blaze expected to fully recover

Gwinnett County firefighter Lt. Ty Suber was injured during a Nov. 20 fire.
Caption
Gwinnett County firefighter Lt. Ty Suber was injured during a Nov. 20 fire.

Credit: GoFundMe

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A Gwinnett County firefighter is continuing his recovery after he was burned while responding to a blaze last month and had to undergo surgery.

Lt. Ty Suber was one of two firefighters who entered a burning home Nov. 20 to rescue a man who was thought to still be inside, said Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Capt. Brian Gaeth. Suber’s injuries were labeled non-life-threatening, but some of his burns required surgery, Gaeth said.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help Suber and his family with medical expenses, medical supplies and healing.

“Let’s show this fantastic firefighter, leader and father some love and support. Also keep him and his family in your prayers as he continues to heal,” the fundraiser organizer wrote.

Explore2 firefighters burned after man sets fire to Gwinnett home with family inside, officials say

It’s unclear how long Suber will be away from his firefighting duties, but in the meantime, he will be recovering at home, Gaeth said. The GoFundMe page specifies that Suber was “burned to the point” where he won’t be able to return to work for at least the next month.

“He is expected to fully recover and return in his previous capacity,” Gaeth said.

Another firefighter, whose name was not released, was also injured in the blaze at the home on Highgate Drive and is also taking time off to recover, according to Gaeth.

Crews responded to the home after a 911 caller said her husband was locked inside a bedroom and had set something on fire, Gaeth said at the time. The fire was set in an upstairs closet while the man’s wife, children and mother-in-law were in the home, he added. The wife was able to get out safely with the children and mother-in-law.

Kulin Jayendra Dave, 37, of Lawrenceville, was taken into custody at the scene by Gwinnett fire investigators. He was released from the Gwinnett County Jail after about 10 hours. He has a pending case on felony arson charges.

Caption
Kulin Jayendra Dave was arrested after he set fire to a Gwinnett County home while his wife, children and mother-in-law were inside, authorities said.

Credit: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services

Kulin Jayendra Dave was arrested after he set fire to a Gwinnett County home while his wife, children and mother-in-law were inside, authorities said.
Caption
Kulin Jayendra Dave was arrested after he set fire to a Gwinnett County home while his wife, children and mother-in-law were inside, authorities said.

Credit: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services

Credit: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services

At the scene, smoke was coming from upstairs. Suber and the other firefighter entered and went to the upstairs bedroom, where Dave was thought to be, Gaeth said. They encountered dark smoke and conditions began to quickly deteriorate.

Suber and the other firefighter called a “mayday” and signaled to those on scene that they were in trouble, Gaeth said. They were led out of the home to be evaluated by medical crews and were taken to a hospital.

The department then began putting out the fire and learned that Dave, who they thought was trapped inside, was actually outside prior to the firefighters’ arrival, Gaeth said. He eventually admitted to setting the fire, Gaeth confirmed. Authorities did not provide a motive.

About the Author

ajc.com

Caroline Silva
Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News and Crime and Public Safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Shelter-in-place order lifted after ammonia leak contained in NE Atlanta
3m ago
Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes part of Ga. 400 South in Sandy Springs
1h ago
Project to ID Pearl Harbor victims comes to close
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top