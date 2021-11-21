2 firefighters injured after man sets fire to Gwinnett home with family inside, officials say

Two Gwinnett County firefighters suffered burn injuries after a man set fire to a home his family was still inside of Saturday night, authorities said.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody on scene by Gwinnett fire investigators and was charged with felony arson and domestic violence, said Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Capt. Brian Gaeth.
Firefighters responded to the home along Highgate Drive around 9:10 p.m. after a 911 caller said her husband was locked inside a bedroom and had set something on fire, Gaeth said. The fire was set in an upstairs closet while the man’s wife, children and mother-in-law were in the home, Gaeth said. The wife was alerted by the smoke alarms and was able to get out of the home safely with the children and mother-in-law, he added.
When crews arrived, light smoke was coming from the upstairs. Firefighters entered the home and went into the upstairs bedroom where the man was thought to be, Gaeth said. Encountering dark smoke but no visible fire, conditions began to quickly deteriorate, he said.
Two firefighters called a “mayday” and signaled to those on scene that they were in trouble, Gaeth said. They were quickly found and led out of the home to be evaluated by medical crews. Gaeth said the two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries and were transported to a hospital.
After all crews reported to the incident commander for accountability, the department began putting out the fire.
Crews eventually learned that the man they thought was trapped inside was actually outside of the home prior to the firefighters’ arrival, Gaeth said. He told authorities that he started the fire but said it was by accident. Authorities did not provide a motive.
