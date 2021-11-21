2 firefighters injured after man sets fire to Gwinnett home with family inside, officials say

The man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody on scene by Gwinnett fire investigators and was charged with felony arson and domestic violence, said Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Capt. Brian Gaeth.

Firefighters responded to the home along Highgate Drive around 9:10 p.m. after a 911 caller said her husband was locked inside a bedroom and had set something on fire, Gaeth said. The fire was set in an upstairs closet while the man’s wife, children and mother-in-law were in the home, Gaeth said. The wife was alerted by the smoke alarms and was able to get out of the home safely with the children and mother-in-law, he added.