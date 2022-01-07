Gwinnett declares new COVID emergency, mandates masks in county buildings

“As an employer, Gwinnett County has experienced a significant amount of employee absenteeism due to the spread of COVID-19 and its variants,” Hendrickson said in a news release. “Because we want to be proactive and keep essential services running without interruption to our residents, business owners and customers, we will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health and take measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of those who visit our facilities and work in them as well.”

Explore Recycling collection suspended in eastern Gwinnett as trash piles up

The county will provide face masks to people who can’t afford them.