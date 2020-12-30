Gwinnett County residents can vote early at 9 locations through Thursday

Voters who requested an absentee ballot can return their ballot at one of Gwinnett’s 23 drop boxes before 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. A full list of the drop box locations is available online. They are monitored by cameras 24 hours a day.

Voters can find their assigned precinct or check the status of their absentee ballot at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

As of Tuesday, over 200,000 people in Gwinnett had already voted early, either in-person or via absentee ballot.

While runoffs are typically low-turnout elections, voters are expected to be more engaged than usual because both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs.

The Jan. 5 runoff includes races between U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff; U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock; and Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman. All three incumbents are Republicans.

The three races are subject to runoffs because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote. Georgia’s Senate races will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate.