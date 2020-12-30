Gwinnett County residents can vote early at 9 locations through Thursday

Gwinnett County voters can visit nine advance voting locations through the end of the year to cast their ballots early in the Jan. 5 runoff election for U.S. Senate.
Eight of the county’s early voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 31. The main elections office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gwinnett voters can vote early at any of the locations:
- Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Hwy, Suite 200, Lawrenceville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road, Dacula, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The county lists live wait times at each location on its website.
After Thursday, voters who want to cast a ballot in person have to vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day Jan 5.
Voters who requested an absentee ballot can return their ballot at one of Gwinnett’s 23 drop boxes before 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. A full list of the drop box locations is available online. They are monitored by cameras 24 hours a day.
Voters can find their assigned precinct or check the status of their absentee ballot at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
As of Tuesday, over 200,000 people in Gwinnett had already voted early, either in-person or via absentee ballot.
While runoffs are typically low-turnout elections, voters are expected to be more engaged than usual because both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs.
The Jan. 5 runoff includes races between U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff; U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock; and Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman. All three incumbents are Republicans.
The three races are subject to runoffs because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote. Georgia’s Senate races will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate.