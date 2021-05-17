Gwinnett County high school wins grant for robotics

State Farm, the Illinois-based insurance company, recently gave more than $24,000 to Lanier High School in Gwinnett County for robotics.
The high school’s Center for Design and Technology program will use the money to bolster robotics programs at Lanier and its feeder elementary and middle schools, according to a news release from Gwinnett County Public Schools.
“The State Farm IT personnel also give up so much of their time and energy to make each event a success,” said Mike Reilly, a Lanier teacher, in the news release. “They really are part of our community.”
The grant also supports hackathons and the annual Maker Fest in downtown Sugar Hill.
State Farm’s information technology department also donated laptops so programming students could work more at home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the news release.
Computer science participation at Lanier has more than doubled over the past seven years, Reilly said.