Gwinnett named one of the best communities for music education

The National Association of Music Merchants has named Gwinnett County as one of the best communities for music education based on the opportunities offered in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
“Our students live in a community that truly values and actively shows its support for successful music programs in all of our schools,” David DuBose, the school district’s director of fine arts, said in a news release. “This school district understands the deep value that music education brings to the development of our children and that it has been and will continue to be an intentional and substantial investment for the betterment of all of our students.”
The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation supports music research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.
Gwinnett was one of 686 school districts in the country to receive the designation this year.
A number of organizations advise the foundation’s Best Communities for Music Education program, including Americans for the Arts, The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, Yamaha Corp. of America and VH1 Save the Music Foundation.