Gwinnett commissioner hosts State of District 4 town halls this week

The first will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Fire Station 24, located at 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Buford. It is geared toward residents of the Braselton and Auburn area.

Another will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Bogan Park Community Room, 2723 North Bogan Road NE in Buford, geared toward the Rest Haven, Buford and Sugar Hill area.