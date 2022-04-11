Gwinnett commissioner hosts State of District 4 town halls this week

Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque will host two State of District 4 town halls this week.
The first will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Fire Station 24, located at 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Buford. It is geared toward residents of the Braselton and Auburn area.
Another will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Bogan Park Community Room, 2723 North Bogan Road NE in Buford, geared toward the Rest Haven, Buford and Sugar Hill area.
In the wake of Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson’s State of the County address, Gwinnett’s commissioners have been hosting their own town halls to share updates about their districts, county initiatives and how redistricting might impact residents.
Gov. Brian Kemp in February signed a new map into law that drastically alters the boundaries of the four commission districts in Gwinnett.
About the Author