Gwinnett commission votes to reorganize juvenile court

The attorneys for children — known as guardians ad litem — probation officers and CASA volunteers are tasked with independently investigating children’s cases and making recommendations to judges. But the judges control those employees’ pay and employment status, creating a conflict of interest for employees who fear that the judges might not like their recommendations.

The juvenile court has three judges, who supervise a staff including 17 probation officers and 13 guardians ad litem. As of May 28, those employees will work for the new department, which will be an arm of county government rather than the courts.