Gwinnett assistant transportation director wins statewide award

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

The Georgia section of the Institute of Transportation Engineers recently named Gwinnett Department of Transportation Assistant Director Tom Sever the 2021 transportation professional of the year.

The award recognizes people who have contributed to the safe and efficient movement of people or goods in Georgia, according to a Gwinnett County news release.

Sever has 26 years of professional experience, including more than 20 years with Gwinnett County, according to the news release. He is the fifth Gwinnett employee to be named transportation professional of the year, according to the county.

Sever belongs to several professional organizations, including the Intelligent Transportation Society of Georgia. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Georgia Tech.

He and his wife Tracy have two sons, Austin and Wesley.

Investigations
