Gunshots hit police precinct in NW Atlanta

An Atlanta police officer examines bullet holes in the side of the Zone 1 precinct on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after a shooting Saturday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety | 43 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Shots fired outside a northwest Atlanta police precinct on Saturday damaged the side of the building and a police car, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The shooting at the Zone 1 precinct on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway is still under investigation, according to the news station. It was unknown if the precinct was the intended target of the gunfire.

Officers inside went out to investigate after hearing two gunshots, according to Channel 2. They found the building and the car damaged, but did not find anyone injured.

One person was detained after the incident Saturday, the news station reported. It was unknown if any arrests were made.

