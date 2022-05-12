Gunna in jail on racketeering charges

Gunna surrenders to police , on racketeering charges.Gunna, whose real name Sergio Giavonni Kitchens, turned himself in to Fulton County police and was arrested and booked on gang-related charges Wednesday.Gunna, whose real name Sergio Giavonni Kitchens, turned himself in to Fulton County police and was arrested and booked on gang-related charges Wednesday.He reportedly faces one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).He reportedly faces one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).The 28-year-old rapper was named in an 88-page indictment focused on alleged YSL gang members, including Young Thug.The 28-year-old rapper was named in an 88-page indictment focused on alleged YSL gang members, including Young Thug.Young Thug was arrested Monday on the same charge as Gunna, in addition to being charged with participating in criminal gang activity.District Attorney Fani Willis issued a statement during a press conference Tuesday.District Attorney Fani Willis issued a statement during a press conference Tuesday.As the district attorney of Fulton County, my No. 1 focus is targeting gangs, and there’s a reason for that. They are committing, conservatively, 75 to 80% of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community, Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney.It does not matter what your notoriety is or what your fame is. If you come to Fulton County, Georgia, you commit crimes, and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of a street gang, that you are going to become a target, Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney