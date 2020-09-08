Gunfire damages cars outside Cheetah over holiday weekend

Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore appeared to reference the shooting in a statement about crime activity over Labor Day weekend, commending public safety personnel who responded to “nightclub concerns," among other incidents.

Moore also expressed concern about gatherings that appeared to ignore safety guidelines meant to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Social media platforms are flooded with videos and images of hundreds of people indoors and outdoors with no masks and no social distancing. Many of those pictured appeared to be in the 18-29 years old age range, which is the group seeing the sharpest increase in COVID-19 cases,” Moore said.

After encouraging all those who attended large gatherings over the weekend to self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19, Moore appealed to the community to participate in public safety measures.

“The time has come for us to put our heads together as a city to address the myriad of public safety issues plaguing our neighborhoods and business corridors,” she said.

