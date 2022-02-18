Group helps Hispanic youths become health care professionals

Tampa Bay Latin American Medical Society helps the next generation of Latino health care providers secure their futures.The society is a philanthropic group of Hispanic physicians that supports the community.The group provides financial aid to more than 80 Latino students through its support of the USF Latino Scholarship and the Morsani College of Medicine Latino Scholarship.The group has given out $225,000 in scholarships since 1995.Nationwide, only 6.2% of students enrolled in medical schools were Hispanic, Latino or of Spanish origin