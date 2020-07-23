Grayson man dies more than 2 weeks after July 4 motorcycle crash

Mathews and his passenger were riding south on Grayson Highway about 1:30 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Pilot turned left in front of them, throwing both passengers from the motorcycle, authorities said. Mathews died of his injuries Sunday, more than two weeks after the crash.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 18-year-old Aaliyah Ritchie, who lives on the same street as Mathews and his passenger, according to a police report. It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday whether she has been charged in the fatal wreck, which is still being investigated.