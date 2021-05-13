Got bikes? Andy Stanley launches drive for 500 bicycles

North Point Community Church and Fulton County Public Schools are joining forces to collect bikes for elementary, middle, and high school students. (Courtesy SnappyGoat.com)

So far, North Point has collected more than 400 bicycles and monetary donations from around the nation. He said 100% of the donations will go toward Fulton County Schools.

Volunteer mechanics are on hand to make repairs on used bicycles, if necessary.

A spokeswoman for North Point said the bicycles will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 21 at the Alpharetta campus and at Benjamin Banneker High School, 6015 Feldwood Rd., in College Park.

He said it was the church’s way of doing on a larger scale what “followers of Jesus” would do individually.

North Point Ministries has eight churches in metro Atlanta and a network of partners around the globe.

Each church selects a local nonprofit, county or school to support in some way.

Samantha Maxey, director of Fulton schools community relations, said North Point “ has been an amazing partner” on this and other initiatives.

They “go big or go home,” she said. “They don’t do anything minuscule. They’ve donated and donated and donated.”

Included in the system’s strategic plan is a faith partnership component, in which churches can help students and schools when needed.