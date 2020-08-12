Good Samaritan dad killed after stopping to help stranded driver

No charges have been announced.

»FROM MAY: Georgia teacher paralyzed after accident on inflatable waterslide

“It’s such a tragic event. This guy was on his way into work, just doing the normal-day routine, and happens to encounter somebody on the side of the road that needed help. And Tim got killed for doing that,” said friend Jack Doyle, who first got the sad news during a 7 a.m. phone call.

He said Ebert was a good man and the type to go out of his way for others.

He described his friend’s actions to help a disabled car as characteristic of him — “Tim in a nutshell,” he said.

»FROM JULY: ‘God works in mysterious ways’ — Georgia trooper helps deliver baby

“We utilized him a lot in conflict resolution at work because he was such a nice, likable guy,” Doyle told WSAV. “If I needed something answered, if I had a question, then he was probably my go-to guy.”

Ebert is survived by Lindsay Ebert, his wife of seven years, and three children — a girl age 6, and two boys ages 9 and 12.

»2019: Georgia driver survives horrific Florida crash that killed 4

According to his obituary, Ebert “loved to spend time exploring the outdoors and playing games with his family. He enjoyed fishing, golf, watching his children play sports, playing Magic the Gathering and Legend of Zelda, cooking, eating spicy food and pickled sausages with his daughter, and frequenting his favorite restaurant, Chipotle.”

A GoFundMe page has been created in his name to help Ebert’s family with expenses, and more than $48,000 has been raised so far.

“Tim was one of the kindest people we have ever met,” Ebert’s friends said in the fundraiser statement. “We are here to take care of his family the way that he has taken care of us.”

»2019: Georgia couple, son killed in wrong-way crash in Florida

Others who knew Ebert also shared fond memories.

“Tim was a great friend, and [counseled] me through some emotional stuff during our deployment,” one person said. “My life is significantly better having known him.”

Ebert was in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 13 years. He served tours in Iraq and Kuwait as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the Bryan County News.

He was stationed as a gunnery sergeant at Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina before an honorable discharge in 2017, according to reports.

From there, Ebert went on to join the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller, Bryan County News reported.

»MORE: Puppy found in Miami after jumping from car on Carolina highway

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Richmond Hill, with military honors, WSAV reported.

“He was a highly successful individual that we knew was going to keep the flying public safe, that we knew he was going to be looking out for the hardball characteristics on landing,” Doyle told WSAV. “It’s absolutely shattering, like we’re all devastated.”