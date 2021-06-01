Going back to the office? Your pets need time to adjust, too

As life slowly got back to normal, Chalifoux eased back into more in-person classes. Her husband works in retail, so he left the house for work during the pandemic, too.

For much of the past year, after a morning walk with the dogs, she worked from the home office, taking breaks to play with her pets. She also ordered treats and toys for the dogs.

“The pets definitely sense when we will both be gone all day now,” she said. “They grew accustomed to having me home. Honestly, I think they are a bit bummed out! They sigh, it’s quite loud and dramatic, when I get ready to leave the house.”

Bryce Sanders, a dog trainer and owner of DogBoxK9 in Conyers, said significant changes in a routine, such as an owner suddenly not being around for long periods of time, can create separation anxiety and stress for pets.

Dog trainer Bryce Sanders offers tips to help pets adjust to their owners going back into the office. Here Sanders is with his Dutch shepherd, Pix.

He’s fielded questions from clients about how to ease their pets into a new normal.

“It’s a huge adjustment for pets, not just the pet owners,” he said. “The biggest issue is not just anxiety but outlet. There are not as many walks or car trips. You’re not doing things to stimulate your pets. They’re sitting at home by themselves. There’s nothing to do. Their person is not there. They just lay on the couch, and every time they hear a car drive by, they think it’s their person.”

One might think cats couldn’t care less about our presence and are glad when they can rule their fiefdoms without interference.

However, like their canine counterparts, cats can have different personalities, said Dr. Alison Bradbury, medical director of The Cat Doctor Atlanta veterinary practice.

”Some of our owners have said their cats have become extra clingy since they’ve been home while others feel their cats seem annoyed by the disruption to their routine,” she said. “One similarity we have heard across the board this year is owners have increased the amount of food that they are feeding. Cats are getting more treats and additional meals. Some have even mentioned ‘second breakfast’!”

She advises that if your cat has become used to second breakfast, or any additional meals and treats, you will want to slowly transition them back to their previous feeding schedule and amounts. Abrupt changes will only make anxiety worse, so the rule of thumb is always to take things slowly.

Ronna Charles with her two children, Nadia, 7, and Spencer, 15, and their dog, Teddy. The family is taking steps to help Teddy adjust to them being away more as life opens up as the pandemic eases.

Ronna Charles, who lives in East Atlanta, has worked from home off and on since March 2020.

Charles, director of marketing and communications for Wellstar Health System, and her two children have had some flexibility with their schedules to help care for their 9-month-old Goldendoodle, Teddy.

Teddy knows outside is for potty breaks and is crate trained, so it’s not difficult to get him to stay in his crate when no one is home.

Her 15-year-old son is in charge of walking Teddy when he leaves for school, and Charles can leave early or go in later if the need arises.

Still, Teddy’s used to hanging around the house with them. When her children returned to in-class learning, “he literally followed me around the house until he would fall asleep, right there underfoot.“

He’s rarely alone for more than a few hours. Charles is also considering doggy day care.

“He needs a lot of love,” she said.

The longer periods of separation require an adjustment for them as well.

“He’s still a puppy and we got used to loving on him and me petting him during Zoom meetings,” she said. “Dogs are responsive. If he’s not happy, he’ll get into trouble. He’s half Golden, so he likes to chew things. As soon as he gets out (of his crate), he lets us know that he was missing us.”

During the pandemic, LifeLine Animal Project experienced a record number of pet fosters. In 2019, 32% of its animals were in foster homes; however, in 2020, 57% of its animals were in foster homes, said Karen Hirsch, LifeLine’s communications director.

In terms of adoption, there hasn’t been an unusual number of people returning pets as they go back to their brick-and-mortar jobs.

Still, the organization has provided guidance to help people and their pets adjust to the return.

“Some pets acclimate very quickly,” she said. “Your dog might get a little lonely, but they sleep a lot ... they will get used to it and they will appreciate it when you get home. You need to keep their energy calm.”

There are signs your pet has anxiety.

For instance, has your pet suddenly started showing destructive behavior or going to the bathroom in the house, something they haven’t done before? Have they stopped eating in the morning as you prepare to leave? Is your dog or cat barking, whining or meowing or pacing back and forth before you leave?

And employees who are pet owners likely feel uneasy as well. How can a company help?

Companies may consider flexible hours, which will benefit employees with children and pets, according to an article posted on the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) website. Or, the boss might also consider more pet-friendly workplaces or allow people to bring their pets to work sometimes once the pandemic is fully under control.

TIPS FOR PET OWNERS

Here are other tips to help with the adjustment:

Walk your dog and play fetch with him before you leave for work. That way, your pet will be tired during the day and won’t be destructive out of boredom or anxiety.

Consider leaving a television on and perhaps use a YouTube channel for cats or dogs to keep them mentally stimulated.

Buy a timed food dispenser, food puzzle or leave a toy filled with frozen peanut butter.

Leave an interactive toy.

Hire a dog walker or have someone check on your pet during the day if your work schedule is particularly heavy.

Create a space that makes them feel safe and comfortable.

Schedule waking up, feeding and walking as you might for your expected workday routine, then introduce a consistent departure schedule that builds on that routine.

Start leaving them for short periods of time, say 15 or 30 minutes at first, then a couple of hours so they get used to you being away. That may mean working for an hour or so at a coffee shop.

Take the anxiety out of your leaving. Perhaps give your pet a small treat so the cat or dog will find it rewarding when you leave, not traumatic.

If your cat isn’t adjusting well after your transition back to the outside world, there are products such as diffusers you can place in your home that create a more calming environment. There are also calming supplements and treats available in pet stores and online that may help as well. If your cat still shows signs of anxiety, it is a good idea to contact your veterinarian for the best course of action.

Sources: The Cat Doctor Atlanta, LifeLine Animal Project, Bryce Sanders of DogBoxK9, American Veterinary Medical Association